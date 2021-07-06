Permanent, full time role based in Brisbane

Amazing team and supportive Manager

Five weeks annual leave, salary packaging on offer to increase take home pay

Churches of Christ in Queensland, Children, Youth and Families, Intensive Family Support, Brisbane

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child and Family Case Worker - Identified

Permanent, full-time opportunity

About the role

Early intervention for at risk families is a critical component of child safety measures. As a case worker in this framework, you will be engaging with families referred to Churches of Christ Care Intensive Family Support services, providing them with direct, in-home support services.

The team uses assessments, short-term practical interventions and therapeutic approaches to support families to access services.

You will also be undertaking risk and needs assessments and providing advice and facilitating referrals. Ideally, you will have had experience in developing collaborative case plans and working with families and key stakeholders.

You will be required to be flexible in your hours to accommodate client needs and you will be part of an 'on-call' roster. You will be based at Jamboree Heights for this role with regular travel within the Moreton region (Brisbane South and South West catchment).

About you

You must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander identity to apply for this position.

You are passionate about the welfare of children and supporting families to build capacity for keeping children safe and achieving the absolute best outcomes for them.

With an empathetic nature you are compassionate toward vulnerable individuals. You are approachable, and a good problem solver who can think quickly on your feet to make sound decisions.

With effective communication skills, you are capable of liaising comfortably with a range of internal and external stakeholders.

To be suitable for this position, your qualifications for the role will consist of:

A qualification in child and family welfare, social work, psychology, social sciences or a related discipline;

Demonstrated knowledge of and experience working with children and families exhibiting complex and multiple support needs;

Demonstrated ability to engage effectively and sensitively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

You will also require a current National Police Check (or the ability to obtain), a Working with Children (Blue Card) check (or ability to obtain) and a minimum of a provisional 2 (Green P) drivers license.

A good understanding of child development and trauma theory, to inform assessment and decision making and child and family assessment experience is desirable.

Importantly, you will be someone who closely aligns with our organisational values of: Unconditional Love, Continual Innovation, Mutual Trust and Wise Stewardship.

Who we are

We offer over 200 services in more than 100 communities, positively impacting around 45,000 lives each year. Our care services range from children, youth and family services, early intervention and protection, affordable housing, and seniors and support living, making us one of Australia's largest, most diverse not-for-profit organisations.

We provide a range of services to children, youth and families ranging from foster and kinship care to residential and supported independent living services. We provide support for more than 2,800 children, young people and families each year. Over 800 dedicated foster and kinship carers help us provide a vital safety net for these young people.

Imagine working for us

Our values encourage us to be accepting of differences and embrace all. Our size and variety offers you real choice and opportunities to grow your career. You'll also find we offer a family friendly work culture.

Remuneration packages come complete with salary-packaging benefits that can increase your take-home pay along with a generous five weeks of annual leave and the ability to purchase more (for eligible employees). Most importantly, you will help us to positively impact the lives of thousands of vulnerable Australians. Just imagine that.

To apply

Please apply with a cover letter and resume below or on our Careers site at www.imagineyourcareer.com.au.

For further information, please contact Fungisai Tabengwa on 0403 088 471.

We actively encourage and invite applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for all our positions.

Applications close: Thursday 22 July 2021